Twenty One Pilots Announce 2021 ‘Takeover Tour’ Dates With Multi-Night Stops

Twenty One Pilots are giving their fans a variety of concert performance options on their upcoming 2021 "Takeover Tour," playing multi-night shows in select cities and performing in venues ranging from clubs to arenas.

In total, there are six U.S. cities on this run - Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus and Atlanta - with each city playing host to multiple nights of shows, all at different venues. You can check the full itinerary below.

Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun commented, “Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

These new dates come as the band is touring in support of their latest effort, Scaled and Icy, which is currently available in streaming platforms here and in physical form via the band's website. The album just hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart upon release.

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Saturday, June 19th. For complete details and ticket availability for Twenty One Pilots’ “Takeøver Tour,” visit the tour section of the band's website. See all the venues and stops listed below.

Twenty One Pilots 2021/2022 Takeøver Tour Dates

Elektra

Sept. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Sept. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Sept. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Oct. 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Oct. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Oct. 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct, 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

Oct, 23 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

Nov. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Nov. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov, 06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

June 21 - London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

June 22 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

June 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 25 - London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley