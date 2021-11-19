Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Release ‘Scaled and Icy’ Livestream Album

It's all about the stage show today for Twenty One Pilots, who are not only announcing their 2022 North American summer tour, but also releasing live music taken from their Scaled and Icy livestream concert earlier this year.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will take their show on the road for a coast-to-coast, 23-date late summer run that kicks off Aug. 18 in St. Paul, Minn. The trek will wrap around the country before concluding Sept. 24 in Seattle, Wash. See all of the dates listed below and get ticketing info via the band's website.

There's currently registration underway for first access to tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. That will run through 12N ET on Nov. 21. All remaining tickets will go on sale Nov. 24 at 10AM local time.

And, as stated, Twenty One Pilots are also celebrating the live experience today by releasing a digital deluxe version of their Scaled and Icy album featuring performances taken from their "Twenty One Pilots Livestream Experience" that took place back in May. The full track listing and album art is available below and you can pick up this special offering at this location.

But Twenty One Pilots aren't done with fresh offerings for their fans, also revealing that their Scaled and Icy album is now available in limited edition variants. Check here for all the options.

Twenty One Pilots 2022 Summer Tour Dates

Aug. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Aug. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 02 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 03 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 04 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 07 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 09 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Sept. 17 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center*

Sept. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena*

Sept. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Fueled By Ramen

Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy (Livestream Version) Artwork + Track Listing

Fueled By Ramen

1. Good Day

2. Choker

3. Shy Away

4. The Outside

5. Saturday

6. Never Take It

7. Mulberry Street

8. Formidable

9. Bounce Man

10. No Chances

11. Redecorate

12. Choker / Stressed Out / Migraine / Morph / Holding On To You (Livestream Version)*

13. Mulberry Street (Livestream Version)*

14. Lane Boy / Redecorate / Chlorine (Livestream Version)*

15. Shy Away (Livestream Version)

16. The Outside (Livestream Version)*

17. Heathens / Trees (Livestream Version)

18. Jumpsuit / Heavydirtysoul (Livestream Version)*

19. Saturday / Level of Concern / Ride / Car Radio (Livestream Version)*

20. Never Take It (Livestream Version)*

21. Level of Concern (Studio Version)

*New Audio