Wish you could turn back time to the good old days? If you did, you'd discover that Twenty One Pilots' Blurryface album had a pretty great run in the 2010s, at least according to Billboard's end of the decade Rock Albums Chart.

The chart-based publication has revealed that Blurryface is the No. 1 title of the decade, having spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Rock Albums Chart and a total of 234 weeks on the chart overall.

According to Billboard, they arrived at Blurryface being the top rock album using an inverse point system with the weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and the weeks at lower positions earning the least. The charting period examined began Dec. 5, 2009 and concluded on Sept. 28, 2019.

Blurryface was surpassed only by Lana Del Rey's Born to Die album (262 weeks) and Imagine Dragons' Night Visions (259 weeks) in terms of longevity on the chart, but obviously had a better run toward the top of the chart than either of those records.

The album also was bolstered by a pair of hot selling singles, with "Stressed Out" topping the Hot Rock Songs chart for 23 weeks, while "Ride" spent eight weeks at No. 1.

Billboard also revealed the rest of the Top 5, with Mumford & Sons' Sigh No More at No. 2 for the decade, followed by Imagine Dragons' Night Visions, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 soundtrack and Imagine Dragons' Evolve album.