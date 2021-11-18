Twitch Streamer Doesn’t Realize She’s Interviewing Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Freaks Out

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda proved he’s the chillest and most humble rock star alive during an interview for the premiere of Arcane: League of Legends. Twitch streamer Ovilee May freaked when she realized who she was speaking with, giving Shinoda the “we’re not worthy” bow on the event’s carpet.

Ovilee May was just messing around with Shinoda at the event, doing weird dances and deadpanning for the camera while streaming live on Twitch. “You came up here and you didn’t tell me your name, so I don’t know your name,” she said before the musician humbly answered, “My name is Mike Shinoda. I play in a band called Linkin Park.”

Ovilee May freaked once the words left Shinoda’s mouth. “I’m gonna need the camera to tilt down for a second,” she said before bowing to Shinoda. The Linkin Park MC even bowed back as the streamer raved, “Thank you so much. Thank you for everything. You’re amazing. I apologize for my transgressions. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to the world.”

“What are you doing here, man?” she continued. “You’re amazing, why are you here talking to me?” The video cuts off before Shinoda explains completely, but he references a friend of his. Earlier in the video, Shinoda spoke of his fandom of Riot Games, which created League of Legends, along with another Riot game called Valoriant. “I’m a little bit like a fish out of water in that sense, but I'm excited to be here,” Shinoda said.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Interviewer didn't realize they were talking to Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park (GONE RIGHT) (POGU)