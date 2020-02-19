Twiztid Eye Animated Series for ‘Haunted High-Ons’ Comics

Twiztid fans may at some point see the group's Haunted High-Ons comic series eventually being translated to the small screen, at least according to a new Deadline report.

The duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide have produced the indie comic book series in which they also star, and during the recent Astronomicon they revealed that Haunted High-Ons has locked in a production partner to potentially generate an animated series.

In the comic, the pair are fake ghost hunters who actually encounter authentic supernatural dangers.

“When we first heard [Ken F. Levin] was interested in what we have going on with Haunted High-Ons, we were blown away. After finally meeting Ken in person at San Diego Comic-Con, we asked him to come to our show later that night in San Diego. He actually showed, stayed for the whole performance and spent an additional two hours talking comics and TV with us after. It was then that we knew this is the guy we need representing our beloved independent comic franchise as we take this ambitious leap into what some would call the next level.”

Levin has a history with adaptations, having previously had a hand in bringing AMC's Preacher and Amazon's The Boys to the small screen.

In addition to their comic series, Twizted have been promoting their music career. The band released their Generation Nightmare album last year and they'll be back out on the road this April in support of the release. See their tour dates listed here.