UFC Legend Nick Diaz Walks Out to Deftones Before First Fight in Six Years
UFC legend Nick Diaz walked out to Deftones' "Ceremony" before his first fight in six years last night (Sep. 25).
Diaz––who was making his first UFC appearance since 2015––entered the arena to the track from Deftones' 2020 LP Ohms. Unfortunately, despite the excellent choice of walk-out music, Diaz lost his fight against Robbie Lawler via technical knockout in the third round.
Check out a clip from Diaz's entrance below:
And here's the Deftones track in all its glory:
Deftones "Ceremony" Lyrics:
How can't you see
This is the end?
Let's face the truth
It's obvious
A different morning
The same charade
Tell me, what's left?
This is the end?
Let's face the truth
It's obvious
A different morning
The same charade
Tell me, what's left?
It's an illusion
It's all an illusion?
It's all an illusion?
Prep the surface
Bound my limbs
Place a chair beneath the rail
On the outside, just skin and bones
Show me, what's left?
Bound my limbs
Place a chair beneath the rail
On the outside, just skin and bones
Show me, what's left?
It's an illusion
It's all an illusion
It's all an illusion
So I'm leaving you tonight
It's not fun here anymore
I'll be joining the parade
Of the ghosts who came before, before
Leaving you complete, no surprise
With one kiss, one caress, ooh
It's not fun here anymore
I'll be joining the parade
Of the ghosts who came before, before
Leaving you complete, no surprise
With one kiss, one caress, ooh
Ooh, the world we shared
Ooh, it was never there, ooh
Ooh, it was never there, ooh
I'm leaving you tonight
It's not fun here anymore
I'm joining the parade
Of the ghosts before
Leaving you complete for all time
With one kiss, one caress!
It's not fun here anymore
I'm joining the parade
Of the ghosts before
Leaving you complete for all time
With one kiss, one caress!
