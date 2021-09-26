UFC legend Nick Diaz walked out to Deftones' "Ceremony" before his first fight in six years last night (Sep. 25).

Diaz––who was making his first UFC appearance since 2015––entered the arena to the track from Deftones' 2020 LP Ohms. Unfortunately, despite the excellent choice of walk-out music, Diaz lost his fight against Robbie Lawler via technical knockout in the third round.

Check out a clip from Diaz's entrance below:

And here's the Deftones track in all its glory:

Deftones "Ceremony" Lyrics:

How can't you see

This is the end?

Let's face the truth

It's obvious

A different morning

The same charade

Tell me, what's left?

It's an illusion

It's all an illusion?

Prep the surface

Bound my limbs

Place a chair beneath the rail

On the outside, just skin and bones

Show me, what's left?

It's an illusion

It's all an illusion

So I'm leaving you tonight

It's not fun here anymore

I'll be joining the parade

Of the ghosts who came before, before

Leaving you complete, no surprise

With one kiss, one caress, ooh

Ooh, the world we shared

Ooh, it was never there, ooh

I'm leaving you tonight

It's not fun here anymore

I'm joining the parade

Of the ghosts before

Leaving you complete for all time

With one kiss, one caress!

