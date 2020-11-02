With Post Human: Survival Horror, Bring Me the Horizon have given fans the perfect score for the hellscape of 2020. To celebrate the new release, we’ve rounded up 10 unforgettable moments from the British metalcore band turned alt-metal giants.

If you had a chance to trash Coldplay’s table at an awards show, you’d probably do it, too. During a performance of “Happy Song” at the 2016 NME Awards, Oli Sykes took over the pop band’s area, jumping up and kicking over Coldplay’s drinks before outright destroying their table. After the incident, some fans theorized a motive for the destruction, pointing to Bring Me’s criticism over the similarities between their Sempiternal album cover and the art for Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams.

Say the words “Japan” and “McDonalds” to any hardcore BMTH fan and they’ll know what video you’re referencing. While the lads were on tour in the land of the rising sun, they embarked on an epic journey for some American fare, falling over drunk and harassing the locals for the sake of the golden arches.

As for Bring Me’s 2020 hit “Parasite Eve,” the infectious song actually had nothing to do with COVID-19. “When I wrote it, obviously it was before COVID. When COVID started happening, it was like, ‘Should we release this song? Is it offensive?’” Oli Sykes told NME. “After a couple of weeks of shelving it … [we thought] people really need this, actually. People need to get a cathartic experience from music and process it a little bit, even if it is dark.”

Check out these 10 Unforgettable Bring Me the Horizon Moments in the Loud List below and click here to grab a copy of Post Human: Survival Horror.

