Vended (Sons of Slipknot’s Corey + Clown) Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

Vended, the young metal band featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, have announced a 2021 U.S. winter tour.

Featuring vocalist Griffin Taylor, drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, Vended have been given a massive leg-up in 2021. The group got booked on various Knotfest dates including last month’s Knotfest Iowa. They also got some attention after playing the virtual Pulse of the Maggots fest in 2020 and touring small clubs earlier this year.

With support from Omerta and Hazing Over, Vended’s winter tour will begin Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tenn. and finish up Nov. 23 in Buffalo, N.Y. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8 at 10AM local time.

“I feel like Simon learned a lot more from Joey [Jordison, Slipknot] than he could ever teach me,” Griffin Taylor recently told Slasher Pepper. “So I feel like that honor should go to Simon, on passing Joey Jordison’s legacy on. ‘Cause Simon is a damn good drummer. I wouldn’t say better than Joey, because that would be rude. But I will say that he is up there with Joey.”

See the full list of Vended’s tour dates below.

Vended

11/09 - Nashville, Tenn. – The End

11/10 - Chicago, Ill. – Beat Kitchen

11/11 - Cleveland, Ohio – Mahall’s

11/12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. – Stan’s Room

11/13 - Pontiac, Mich. – The Pike Room

11/14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

11/16 - Reading, Pa. – Reverb

11/17 - Richmond, Va. – Canal Club

11/18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. – Saint Vitus

11/19 - Albany, N.Y. – Empire Underground

11/20 - Hartford, Ct. – Webster Underground

11/21 - Boston, Mass. – Sonia

11/23 - Buffalo, N.Y. – Rec Room