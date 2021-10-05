Vended (Sons of Slipknot’s Corey + Clown) Announce 2021 U.S. Tour
Vended, the young metal band featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, have announced a 2021 U.S. winter tour.
Featuring vocalist Griffin Taylor, drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, Vended have been given a massive leg-up in 2021. The group got booked on various Knotfest dates including last month’s Knotfest Iowa. They also got some attention after playing the virtual Pulse of the Maggots fest in 2020 and touring small clubs earlier this year.
With support from Omerta and Hazing Over, Vended’s winter tour will begin Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tenn. and finish up Nov. 23 in Buffalo, N.Y. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8 at 10AM local time.
“I feel like Simon learned a lot more from Joey [Jordison, Slipknot] than he could ever teach me,” Griffin Taylor recently told Slasher Pepper. “So I feel like that honor should go to Simon, on passing Joey Jordison’s legacy on. ‘Cause Simon is a damn good drummer. I wouldn’t say better than Joey, because that would be rude. But I will say that he is up there with Joey.”
See the full list of Vended’s tour dates below.
11/09 - Nashville, Tenn. – The End
11/10 - Chicago, Ill. – Beat Kitchen
11/11 - Cleveland, Ohio – Mahall’s
11/12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. – Stan’s Room
11/13 - Pontiac, Mich. – The Pike Room
11/14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. – Crafthouse Stage & Grill
11/16 - Reading, Pa. – Reverb
11/17 - Richmond, Va. – Canal Club
11/18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. – Saint Vitus
11/19 - Albany, N.Y. – Empire Underground
11/20 - Hartford, Ct. – Webster Underground
11/21 - Boston, Mass. – Sonia
11/23 - Buffalo, N.Y. – Rec Room