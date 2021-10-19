Vended, the new band starring Griffin Taylor (son of Slipknot's Corey Taylor) and Simon Crahan (son of Slipknot's Clown), have just debuted "Burn My Misery," their hard-hitting second single off the newly announced What Is It/Kill It EP, which will be out Nov. 12.

The group's first single, "Asylum," was released last month before they stepped foot onstage at Knotfest Iowa and "Burn My Misery" offers further insight into the sound they've developed, which streamlines feral aggression within an overall rock 'n' roll song structure.

Although the band is very rhythmically oriented, there's still a flair for melody present on this latest track, particularly over the chorus, which feels prime for a clean-sung passage, but Taylor doubles down on the brutality, emoting through his full-throated roar.

Read the lyrics (an approximation) to "Burn My Misery" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

While Vended's first show of 2021 was on a massive stage, they'll be slugging it out in clubs like countless other up-and-comers as they hit the road with Omerta and Hazing Over on a November U.S. run. See those tour dates below and get more information here. The environment will probably be a lot like what we saw at Vended's first-ever show back in March of 2020, where "Asylum" was on the set list but "Burn My Misery" had, perhaps, not been written yet.

Vended, "Burn My Misery" Lyrics

So, you wanna dance with the devil

Hell hound is out of his kennel

He’s afraid, he’s afraid

Afraid of being hurt again from a lie that he was lost within

Something's changed, as I feared

Visions getting cleared Save me

From my own misery

Save me

From my own misery I don’t want to pry, but I hate my fucking life

That problem's only mine

I absorb everything, and yet I know nothing

So what could feelings mean to me

What is even love

I'm always disguised that I have to run and hide

Maybe you are the key, but what do you mean to me? His body’s whole but broken

His memory twists and turns

He's not thе kind you’ve seen before

Thе kind that's always wanting more

All he wants is peace of mind

Peace and love for another night

I’m fine I swear I’m fine this is just my [demise?] Save me

From my own misery

Save me

From my own misery I don’t want to pry, but I hate my fucking life

That problem's only mine

I absorb everything, and yet I know nothing

So what could feelings mean to me

What is even love

I'm tired of rejection, I'm tired of it all

Maybe you are the key, but what do you mean to me? Stay with me Burn, burn

Watch it all burn

Burn

You know you love it when it hurts

Burn

Stay with me and burn

Burn I don't wanna hide

I'll say what's on my mind cuz you feel the same as I

I say I wanna die but I know that if I fight [?]

My feelings tend to blur

To hell with all the bullshit

I love it when it hurts

This song is my goodbye

This song is my goodbye

You were right, I'm living a lie

I've been living a lie

You know you love it when it hurts

So stay with me and watch you burn Burn

Vended, Omerta, Hazing Over 2021 Tour Dates

Nov. 09 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Nov. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Nov. 11 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s

Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Stan’s Room

Nov. 13 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Pike Room

Nov. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Nov. 16 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Nov. 17 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Nov. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Nov. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground

Nov. 20 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Nov. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia

Nov. 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room