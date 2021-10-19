Vended (Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Debut ‘Burn My Misery’ + Announce First EP
Vended, the new band starring Griffin Taylor (son of Slipknot's Corey Taylor) and Simon Crahan (son of Slipknot's Clown), have just debuted "Burn My Misery," their hard-hitting second single off the newly announced What Is It/Kill It EP, which will be out Nov. 12.
The group's first single, "Asylum," was released last month before they stepped foot onstage at Knotfest Iowa and "Burn My Misery" offers further insight into the sound they've developed, which streamlines feral aggression within an overall rock 'n' roll song structure.
Although the band is very rhythmically oriented, there's still a flair for melody present on this latest track, particularly over the chorus, which feels prime for a clean-sung passage, but Taylor doubles down on the brutality, emoting through his full-throated roar.
Read the lyrics (an approximation) to "Burn My Misery" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.
While Vended's first show of 2021 was on a massive stage, they'll be slugging it out in clubs like countless other up-and-comers as they hit the road with Omerta and Hazing Over on a November U.S. run. See those tour dates below and get more information here. The environment will probably be a lot like what we saw at Vended's first-ever show back in March of 2020, where "Asylum" was on the set list but "Burn My Misery" had, perhaps, not been written yet.
Vended, "Burn My Misery" Lyrics
So, you wanna dance with the devil
Hell hound is out of his kennel
He’s afraid, he’s afraid
Afraid of being hurt again from a lie that he was lost within
Something's changed, as I feared
Visions getting cleared
Save me
From my own misery
Save me
From my own misery
I don’t want to pry, but I hate my fucking life
That problem's only mine
I absorb everything, and yet I know nothing
So what could feelings mean to me
What is even love
I'm always disguised that I have to run and hide
Maybe you are the key, but what do you mean to me?
His body’s whole but broken
His memory twists and turns
He's not thе kind you’ve seen before
Thе kind that's always wanting more
All he wants is peace of mind
Peace and love for another night
I’m fine I swear I’m fine this is just my [demise?]
Save me
From my own misery
Save me
From my own misery
I don’t want to pry, but I hate my fucking life
That problem's only mine
I absorb everything, and yet I know nothing
So what could feelings mean to me
What is even love
I'm tired of rejection, I'm tired of it all
Maybe you are the key, but what do you mean to me?
Stay with me
Burn, burn
Watch it all burn
Burn
You know you love it when it hurts
Burn
Stay with me and burn
Burn
I don't wanna hide
I'll say what's on my mind cuz you feel the same as I
I say I wanna die but I know that if I fight [?]
My feelings tend to blur
To hell with all the bullshit
I love it when it hurts
This song is my goodbye
This song is my goodbye
You were right, I'm living a lie
I've been living a lie
You know you love it when it hurts
So stay with me and watch you burn
Burn
Vended, "Burn My Misery"
Vended, Omerta, Hazing Over 2021 Tour Dates
Nov. 09 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Nov. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen
Nov. 11 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s
Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Stan’s Room
Nov. 13 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Pike Room
Nov. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Nov. 16 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Nov. 17 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Nov. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Nov. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground
Nov. 20 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Nov. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia
Nov. 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room