In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced as VV with a trio of new songs. Then, this spring, the singer returned with the tune "Loveletting" from the forthcoming VV album, Neon Noir. This week, another new Neon Noir track, "Echolocate Your Love," has emerged.

It arrived on Friday (Sept. 2) alongside a music video for the post-punk and heavy metal-inspired track.

Hear "Echolocate Your Love" near the bottom of this post.

Valo said of the song, "It's a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night. It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."

In April, the singer explained, "As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again."

More details about Neon Noir will be "released in due course," a press release said on Friday. It's expected out in 2023. A VV tour also launches next year. See the dates below.

VV (Ville Valo), "Echolocate Your Love" (Music Video)

VV (Ville Valo) 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

April 1 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

April 2 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night

April 4 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian

April 5 – Cleveland, Ohio @ HOB

April 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's

April 8 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

April 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity

April 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

April 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot

April 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Fillmore

April 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

April 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ HOB

April 22 – San Diego, Calif. @ HOB

April 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 25 – Dallas, Texas @ HOB

April 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec

April 27 – Houston, Texas @ HOB

April 28 – New Orleans, La. @ HOB

April 30 – Orlando, Fla. @ HOB

May 1 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

May 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead

May 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 5 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

May 7 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

May 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

