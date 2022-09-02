Ville Valo Shares ‘Echolocate Your Love’ From Upcoming VV Album
In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced as VV with a trio of new songs. Then, this spring, the singer returned with the tune "Loveletting" from the forthcoming VV album, Neon Noir. This week, another new Neon Noir track, "Echolocate Your Love," has emerged.
It arrived on Friday (Sept. 2) alongside a music video for the post-punk and heavy metal-inspired track.
Hear "Echolocate Your Love" near the bottom of this post.
Valo said of the song, "It's a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night. It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."
In April, the singer explained, "As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again."
More details about Neon Noir will be "released in due course," a press release said on Friday. It's expected out in 2023. A VV tour also launches next year. See the dates below.
VV (Ville Valo), "Echolocate Your Love" (Music Video)
VV (Ville Valo) 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
April 1 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
April 2 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night
April 4 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian
April 5 – Cleveland, Ohio @ HOB
April 6 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's
April 8 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
April 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
April 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity
April 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit
April 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot
April 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
April 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Fillmore
April 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
April 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ HOB
April 22 – San Diego, Calif. @ HOB
April 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
April 25 – Dallas, Texas @ HOB
April 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec
April 27 – Houston, Texas @ HOB
April 28 – New Orleans, La. @ HOB
April 30 – Orlando, Fla. @ HOB
May 1 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
May 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead
May 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 5 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
May 7 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
May 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza