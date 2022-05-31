Vinnie Paul’s Texas House Has Been Leveled By New Owner

The Texas home that belonged to late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has reportedly been demolished after it was purchased earlier this year, judging by recent fan photos of the site in Arlington, Texas.

The secluded hilltop house that was 3,784 square feet with a private gated entry built in 1995 went up for sale earlier this year for $750,000. An estate sale of gear and memorabilia related to Paul followed this month. According to Zillow, the home sold in February.

Down toward the bottom of this post, take a photo tour of the property before it was leveled.

Last month, musician D-Rock Walker, a Pantera fan, shared photos of the razed home and added, "Absolutely gut wrenching and heartbreaking. This is what remains of the monument that was Vinnie Paul's home in Arlington, Texas." (via Blabbermouth)

Walker continued, "This was not only a heavy metal landmark but a staple in Pantera's rock and roll legacy. Sold off to private investors to be leveled for a new build. If you were fortunate enough to be invited over, cherish the memories forever."

Paul's home had unique elements such as a safe room and outdoor waterfall, per its listing. There were four bedrooms, four and a half baths plus a large backyard. As suggested, Paul's friends often came by for the drummer's frequent barbecues.

Paul, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018 from heart failure at 54. His brother, Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, 38, was murdered onstage in 2004 during a performance by he and Paul's post-Pantera band, Damageplan. The venue where it happened was demolished last year. The brothers' joint gravesite is also located in Arlington.

Vinnie Paul House Site Photos - April 2022

