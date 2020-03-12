Volbeat have something to celebrate this week as the Danish rockers achieve a significant milestone on the Mainstream Rock chart.

The Michael Poulsen-led act has notched its eighth No. 1 hit on the chart that tracks airplay spins across mainstream rock radio stations in the United States. That means the group has broken out of a tie with U2 for the most No. 1s by a band outside of North America since the chart first emerged in 1981.

The song responsible for the feat is "Die to Live," the latest single from Volbeat's 2019 studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, as Billboard reported Wednesday (March 11). With a total of eight Mainstream Rock No. 1s under their belt, Volbeat now share company with Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Nickelback. Those North American-based bands also each have eight No. 1 hits on that particular chart.

Shinedown and Three Days Grace lead the total tally with 15 Mainstream Rock No. 1s apiece. Van Halen has 13 No. 1 hits on the chart. (See the Billboard ranking down toward the bottom of this post.)

Volbeat first landed a No. 1 Mainstream Rock hit in 2010 with "Heaven nor Hell." Subsequent singles by the band to reach the same position include "Still Counting," "The Hangman's Body Count," "Lola Montez," "The Devil's Bleeding Crown," "Black Rose" and last year's "Last Day Under the Sun."

For the week ending March 14, "Die to Live" crested the No. 1 spot on the chart after reaching No. 3 the previous week. It's been climbing among the Mainstream Rock rankers for the past 18 weeks.

Fans can commemorate the rock radio accomplishment by Volbeat when the group embarks on a U.S. tour next month with Clutch and The Picturebooks. The trek starts on April 4 in Tempe, Arizona, before winding its way around the country, coming to a close May 13 in New York City.

Bands With the Most Mainstream No. 1 Rock Songs

Shinedown - 15

Three Days Grace - 15

Van Halen - 13

Disturbed - 10

Godsmack - 10

Tom Petty (solo and with the Heartbreakers) - 10

Aerosmith - 9

Metallica - 9

Five Finger Death Punch - 8

Foo Fighters - 8

Linkin Park - 8

Nickelback - 8

Volbeat - 8