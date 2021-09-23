Volbeat Share ‘Shotgun Blues,’ Announce New Album ‘Servant of the Mind’
Earlier this year, Volbeat shared their first new material of 2021 in pair of simultaneously issued songs, "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før." Now, we know that each will appear on the Danish hard rock act's upcoming effort, Servant of the Mind — their eighth LP out Dec. 3.
On Thursday (Sept. 23), the band announced the album and its release date while unleashing yet another new tune from the set, "Shotgun Blues." The song, and Servant of the Mind as whole, represent the products of a concentrated writing session undertaken by Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, as a press release outlined.
Near the bottom of this post, hear "Shotgun Blues," see the new album's art and tracklist, and check Volbeat's fall tour dates plus their 2022 dates with Ghost.
"I wrote the whole album in three months," Poulsen explained of Servant of the Mind. "I was in a good place and mood while at home and had a captive audience of myself. There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style while keeping the signature sound."
As for "Shotgun Blues," the song's theme was inspired by ghostly events the rocker experienced upon moving. "Every time you move into a house, you bring dead people with you," Paulson said. "Weird stuff happens when I move into a [new] house. It's very otherworldly."
Coincidentally or not, "Shotgun Blues" shares its title with a Guns N' Roses song. Volbeat recently contributed a cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica Blacklist. Go here to pre-order Servant of the Mind, available in standard and deluxe editions.
Volbeat, "Shotgun Blues" Lyric Video
Volbeat, Servant of the Mind Album Artwork + Tracklisting
1. "Temple of Ekur"
2. "Wait a Minute My Girl"
3. "The Sacred Stones"
4. "Shotgun Blues"
5. "The Devil Rages On"
6. "Say No More"
7. "Heaven's Descent"
8. "Dagen Før" (feat. Stine Bramsen)
9. "The Passenger"
10. "Step Into Light"
11. "Becoming"
12. "Mindlock"
13. "Lasse's Birgitta"
Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:
14. "Return to None" (Wolfbrigade cover)
15. "Domino" (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)
16. "Shotgun Blues" (feat. Dave Matrise)
17. "Dagen Før" (Michael Vox Version)
Volbeat Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 24 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 25 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Sept. 28 – San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden
Sept. 29 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amp.
Oct. 2 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory
Oct. 3 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory
Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium
Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 9 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amp.
Oct. 10 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Ghost, Volbeat + Twin Temple 2022 Dates
Jan. 25, 2022 – Reno, Nev. @ Events Center
Jan. 27, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 28, 2022 – Nampa, Idaho @ Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 29, 2022 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Col.
Jan. 31, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Feb. 2, 2022 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Feb. 4, 2022 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 5, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Feb. 7, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Feb. 8, 2022 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Feb. 10, 2022 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 11, 2022 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Feb. 12, 2022 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Feb. 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Center
Feb. 15, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Feb. 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 18, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Feb. 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Feb. 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 21, 2022 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 23, 2022 – Independence, Mo. @ Dahmer Arena
Feb. 25, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Centre
Feb. 26, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum
Feb. 28, 2022 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 1, 2022 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
March 3, 2022 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center