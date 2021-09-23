Earlier this year, Volbeat shared their first new material of 2021 in pair of simultaneously issued songs, "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før." Now, we know that each will appear on the Danish hard rock act's upcoming effort, Servant of the Mind — their eighth LP out Dec. 3.

On Thursday (Sept. 23), the band announced the album and its release date while unleashing yet another new tune from the set, "Shotgun Blues." The song, and Servant of the Mind as whole, represent the products of a concentrated writing session undertaken by Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, as a press release outlined.

Near the bottom of this post, hear "Shotgun Blues," see the new album's art and tracklist, and check Volbeat's fall tour dates plus their 2022 dates with Ghost.

"I wrote the whole album in three months," Poulsen explained of Servant of the Mind. "I was in a good place and mood while at home and had a captive audience of myself. There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style while keeping the signature sound."

As for "Shotgun Blues," the song's theme was inspired by ghostly events the rocker experienced upon moving. "Every time you move into a house, you bring dead people with you," Paulson said. "Weird stuff happens when I move into a [new] house. It's very otherworldly."

Coincidentally or not, "Shotgun Blues" shares its title with a Guns N' Roses song. Volbeat recently contributed a cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica Blacklist. Go here to pre-order Servant of the Mind, available in standard and deluxe editions.

Volbeat, "Shotgun Blues" Lyric Video

Volbeat, Servant of the Mind Album Artwork + Tracklisting

Republic Records

1. "Temple of Ekur"

2. "Wait a Minute My Girl"

3. "The Sacred Stones"

4. "Shotgun Blues"

5. "The Devil Rages On"

6. "Say No More"

7. "Heaven's Descent"

8. "Dagen Før" (feat. Stine Bramsen)

9. "The Passenger"

10. "Step Into Light"

11. "Becoming"

12. "Mindlock"

13. "Lasse's Birgitta"

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

14. "Return to None" (Wolfbrigade cover)

15. "Domino" (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)

16. "Shotgun Blues" (feat. Dave Matrise)

17. "Dagen Før" (Michael Vox Version)

Volbeat Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 24 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 25 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Sept. 28 – San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden

Sept. 29 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amp.

Oct. 2 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory

Oct. 3 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 9 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amp.

Oct. 10 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Ghost, Volbeat + Twin Temple 2022 Dates

Jan. 25, 2022 – Reno, Nev. @ Events Center

Jan. 27, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28, 2022 – Nampa, Idaho @ Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29, 2022 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Col.

Jan. 31, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Feb. 2, 2022 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 4, 2022 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 5, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 7, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 8, 2022 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 10, 2022 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 11, 2022 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Feb. 12, 2022 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Center

Feb. 15, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21, 2022 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23, 2022 – Independence, Mo. @ Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Centre

Feb. 26, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28, 2022 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 1, 2022 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 3, 2022 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center