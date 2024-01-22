Time flies! It seems just like yesterday that these two albums were dominating our music listening habits, but here we are with both Slipknot's Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses and Green Day's American Idiot turning 20 in 2024.

Honestly, there's a wealth of great music turning 20 in 2024, but Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong being Chuck, he decided to narrow it down to his two favorites. Feel free to argue if you think something else should be considered. But as this is "Chuck's Fight Club," he does have more pull in these matchups!

For Slipknot, 2004 was a big year. The band was coming off their massive sophomore set, IOWA, and showed no signs of slowing down with the powerful, hard hitting Vol. 3. The album gave us the punishing "Duality," "Before I Forget," "Vermillion" and "Vermillion Pt. 2," as well as "The Nameless." It hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and solidified Slipknot as a force to be reckoned with.

But this was also the year that Green Day's politically motivated rock opera American Idiot arrived. The infectiously catchy title track arrived with a little more bite, while "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Holiday," "Wake Me Up When September Ends" and the epic "Jesus of Suburbia" all enjoyed heavy airplay, with the band receiving critical raves en route to their chart-topping debut.

As with each week, Chuck will be playing songs from both albums on Monday's broadcast of Loudwire Nights at 8PM, then he'll dedicate time individually to each of the records at 8PM on the Tuesday and Wednesday broadcasts, before the winner of Chuck's Fight Club as voted by you is crowned during the Friday broadcast at 8PM.

And remember, the first rule of Chuck's Fight Club is "You vote!," so make sure to let your voices be heard by voting for your pick below. Voting will close on Friday just before the start of Loudwire Nights' Friday broadcast.

