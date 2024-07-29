Which was Metallica's better era - the '80s or the '90s? That the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights

Metallica captured the imagination of thrash metal youths in the '80, enjoying an unprecedented run of highly revered albums in Kill'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and And Justice For Alll

But the '90 saw the band's biggest commercial success with The Black Album, as well as the Load and Reload albums.

Loudwire Nights Host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle at 8PM tonight on Loudwire Nights, then breaking down the argument for the '80s at 8PM on Tuesdays show, reflecting on the '90s at 8PM on Wednesdays show and your votes deciding which era will be featured during a block at 8PM on Friday's show. Just use the forms below to rank how you felt about each era.

