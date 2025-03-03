VOTE: Who Do You Want in the Rock Hall – Soundgarden vs. The Black Crowes?

Who would you more like to see in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Soundgarden or The Black Crowes? You've got two very strong rock candidates up for induction, but if you had to choose between the two bands, what would be your choice? That's the debate we're having in Chuck's Fight Club this week on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

On one hand, you've got Soundgarden. The Seattle-based group was formed in 1984 and are one of the "Big 4" of the grunge movement that dominated the early '90s. Their resume actually precedes the grunge era releasing two well received records before Badmotorfinger, Superunknown and Down on the Upside saw the commercial benefits of grunge's heyday, with songs such as "Outshined," "Spoonman," "Black Hole Sun," "Pretty Noose," "Burden in My Hand" and "Blow Up the Outside World" seeing big returns.

Like Soundgarden, The Black Crowes formed in 1984 in Atlanta, the home base of Chris and Rich Robinson. Together the bickering brothers put together a stellar band that celebrated the bluesy side of rock and roll with Chris' soulful vocals leading the way. The band saw their greatest success in the '90s as the albums Shake Your Money Maker, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion and Amorica led the way with songs such as "Hard to Handle," "She Talks to Angels," "Jealous Again," "Remedy," "Thorn in My Pride" and "A Conspiracy."

As with all "Chuck's Fight Club" matchups, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle at 8PM on Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made during the 8PM hours of Tuesday and Wednesday's shows, while you continue to show your support by ranking the band of your choosing using the form below. The eventual winner will be selected Friday and featured in a block during the 8PM hours of Friday's Loudwire Nights show.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.