When you see the two band names next to each other, it might not seem like the most obvious pairing, but Fall Out Boy fans know that drummer Andy Hurley has moonlighted with heavier projects like The Damned Things, SECT and Racetraitor, so his sitting in for a jam with Behemoth is not as odd as you might think.

Behemoth's Nergal recently posted footage of Hurley jamming with the band during the soundcheck and meet and greet at Portland's Crystal Ballroom Wednesday (Nov. 21). The footage posted finds Hurley playing on the song "Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer."

"Have u heard about @falloutboy?! Andy has joined us during meet and greet soundcheck and jammed ORA PRO NOBIS with us!! Nailed it BIG FUCKIN’ TIME," stated Nergal in his posting. Take a look below.

Behemoth are wrapping up their current North American tour leg with shows in San Francisco tonight (Nov. 23) and Los Angeles tomorrow (Nov. 24) before finishing out the year with a Dec. 14 one-off show in Poland. They'll join At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room for more touring in Europe starting Jan. 10. See all of their scheduled performances here.