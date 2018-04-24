Watch New Megatallica Mash-up ‘The Bell Tolls in My Darkest Hour’

The legendary YouTube master, The Taskmaster, recently unleashed his first metal mash-up in over a year with Megatallica’s “The Bell Tolls in My Darkest Hour.” The track blends Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and Megadeth’s “In My Darkest Hour” into one seamless song. Watch the video, featuring vintage footage from both bands, in the player above.

“The Bell Tolls in My Darkest Hour” features James Hetflield singing the lyrics from “For Whom The Bell Tolls” over the music of Megadeth’s “In My Darkest Hour” and also highlights a bit of Dave Mustaine's vocals in the bridge. The mash-up works incredibly well and picks up the pace halfway through showcasing Jeff Young’s blazing guitar solo from Megadeth’s So Far, So Good… So What! track.

In the description for the mash-up , The Taskmaster writes: “I recently celebrated four million views! I'm grateful for all my viewers around the world. I read every comment so give me some feedback, or a request! Some of my best mashups have been your suggestions.” He added, “I've been neglecting my channel but this is going to be the most exciting year around here, at least for me."

