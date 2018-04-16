Watch Tremonti Video Clip For New Single ‘Take You With Me’

Tremonti has released a video clip for "Take You With Me," the debut single from their upcoming album, A Dying Machine, which is out on Napalm Records June 8. The LP will be the band's fourth full length and first since Dust was released in 2016.

The performance clip for "Take You With Me" was directed by John Deeb and can be viewed above. Earlier this month, a lyric video for the title track to A Dying Machine was released. "Take You With Me" is available on all streaming services.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career and the music is inspired by a story that came to Mark while on tour with his band Alter Bridge. The story, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction authored by Mark and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

The album is available for pre-order here in various physical configurations as well as digitally. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Take You With Me” and “A Dying Machine” as well as two future tracks which will be released before the June 8 street date.

The personnel on A Dying Machine is made up of Mark Tremonti on vocals and guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars and backing vocals and Garrett Whitlock on drums. Tanner Keegan is reprising his role as touring bassist and appears in the "Take Me With You" video.

Tremonti will be touring in support of the LP, playing a record release show May 12 in Orlando, Fla. at the Social. The band will also play Carolina Rebellion on May 4 and the Lunatic Luau on May 5. In addition, the group will headline shows in Savannah, Ga. on May 2 and Atlanta, Ga. on May 7 and open for Iron Maiden in Europe starting in June. Full tour information and ticket purchase links can be found at the official Tremonti website.

Tremonti A Dying Machine Cover Art

