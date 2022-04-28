Wednesday 13 Says Corey Taylor Called Him Right After Joey Jordison Died

Many musicians had the opportunity to play with the late Joey Jordison at one point or another, and his tragic death last summer weighed heavy on a lot of them. His former Murderdolls bandmate Wednesday 13 revealed that Corey Taylor called him right after the news broke that Jordison had died.

During an interview on Knotfest's TalkToomey podcast, Wednesday 13 explained how much Jordison meant to him as a person, though he admitted that Murderdolls didn't have an amicable split when they parted ways in 2011.

"He changed my life, I wouldn't be where I am right now without that guy," he said. "It was an odd thing, because whenever the second Murderdolls cycle had ended, we didn't end on the best terms. I don't get into the details of it, we just weren't on the best of terms."

When Wednesday 13 was touring in the U.S. in 2019, Jordison's girlfriend contacted them during their time off in Iowa and invited them to their home to see him. The band accepted and went to their house, and they had a warm reconciliation.

"We just hugged, we had a barbecue and hung out. Actually we hung out for two days. There's pictures online of us, some black and white pictures outside, and the whole time he's like, 'We gotta do it again,'" the rocker recalled.

Unfortunately, the Murderdolls reunion never got to take place. But, Wednesday 13 did get to hear from Jordison about a month prior to his death — and he remembered it was a bit of an odd exchange. The drummer initiated it with a video of himself in his room watching Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and the duo began quoting the movie back and forth to each other via text.

"And out of the blue, he just goes, 'Wednesday, I love you brother. Horns up, you do what you gotta do.' It was just a bizarre thing," he remembered. "I still don't know what happened to Joey. I know he passed away, I don't know what the situation leading up was, but it was a weird thing him just calling and going, 'You go kill it man, you go fuckin' do it.' Like, alright. Had I known that that was going to be the last time I'd talk to him, I'd have called him right away."

Jordison was found dead in his home in July of 2021. His family released a statement announcing the news. He was 46 years old. Slipknot and other members of the band changed their social media thumbnails to a solid black image shortly after his death had been confirmed.

Taylor, who'd played in Slipknot with Jordison until the drummer's departure from the band in 2013, apparently reached out to Wednesday 13 immediately after the news broke.

"Corey also — another great dude — he called me as soon as Joey died too. I saw Corey just a few weeks ago, we did a convention together in North Carolina. He had thousands of people waiting in line to meet him, and he still made time to come over and give me a hug and say, 'Hey.' I met a lot of cool people through Joey, and Corey's one of them as well."

Listen to the episode below.

