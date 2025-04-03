On Wednesday (April 2), Wednesday 13 joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the upcoming release of his 10th solo album, Mid Death Crisis, out on April 25.

"This has been recorded since August last year, so I've just been sitting on this thing," Wednesday 13 shared with host Chuck Armstrong. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"You want everybody to hear everything right away, but you've got to wait piece by piece and it's finally here."

Ten solo albums into his career — and that doesn't take into account his work with Murderdolls and other projects — Wednesday 13 seemed comfortable reflecting on his past and how he stays focused on making new music.

"When I started this rock and roll thing, I wanted it to be live fast, die young," he said.

"I didn't think out of my 20s, you know? Here I am approaching 50 and I'm still happy. I'm still into what I do ... I've never made it to that major, major level. I'm not Metallica. So I think I just always kind of feel like I got my foot in the door, but I never quite made it, so I'll always have that drive to get to the next level and that's what's kept me going."

That drive has pushed Wednesday 13 to become a better vocalist, a better frontman and a better musician.

"Some artists, they don't try, they don't keep learning. They know enough. That's good for you — I'm always learning, trying to get better at everything."

What Else Did Wednesday 13 Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What Ozzy Osbourne means to him as an artist and as a guy who has had a significant history with Ozzfest: "Ozzy is and always will be the ultimate ... There's no one like that. No one will ever replace him or that era or that feeling, it's just impossible to do that. I'm glad to have been around during that and see it and be somewhere included in the world of that, what he did."

How Alice Cooper served as a guide for him as an artist: "At the beginning, I didn't really know what I was doing because I was making this up as I go. I didn't know what the 13 solo album would be like. I was just following my heroes. What did Alice Cooper do? Okay, I'll just keep following that. And here I am, 20 years later. It's crazy."

Why he is grateful for his response to the COVID lockdown: "When COVID hit and the world shut down and everybody dealt with it their own way, for me, I had plenty of time to reflect and look back. It was kind of a good thing for it to stop for a bit because I was able to look at my career and not just keep going...I didn't really think about what I was doing, then it stopped. [I had to ask myself], 'Do you like where this is going?' And I did like it, but I was able to look at everything I've done and go, alright, well maybe I like this a little better than that."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

