Weezer surprised striking TV and movie writers on the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line with an acoustic performance outside Paramount Pictures' iconic Los Angeles location this week, as video shows and as TMZ reported.

The Rivers Cuomo-led alt-rock band, who make their home in LA, join fellow pop-driven alternative act Imagine Dragons in bringing live music to the WGA picket line. Though, as pointed out by some commenters after the Imagine Dragons appearance, it's up to the viewer to decide whether it helped or hurt the cause.

See the videos and photos below.

TV writer Brittney Jeng (@PurpleBJenga) tweeted of the Weezer gig, "What happened? This happened!!! Gah! Impromptu performance at the Paramount lot! Thanks [Weezer] for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line!"

Another Twitter user (@sharcootery) offered the conspiracy that media companies were "pulling out every weapon in their arsenal to stop the writers strike but not even being subjected to an acoustic weezer concert is enough to break the picket line."

Weezer Play WGA Picket Line - May 17

Outside Paramount, Cuomo with Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and Weezer guitarist Brian Bell played a three-song set of their hits "Beverly Hills," "Island in the Sun" and "Buddy Holly."

Imagine Dragons Play Picket Line - May 9

Reasons for the WGA Strike 2023

The WGA went on strike starting May 2 after it couldn't agree to terms for a new deal with its labor union under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"Business practices have slashed our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions," WGA said, adding it " made clear to the studios' labor representatives that we are determined to achieve a new contract with fair pay that reflects the value of our contribution to company success and includes protections."

The strike affected Foo Fighters' planned SNL performance. Weezer's latest single is last year's "I Want a Dog" from their SZNZ project.

