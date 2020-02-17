Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has completed a concert in Russia with a broken hand.

But that means the musician still has a handful of shows left on the group's current tour of the European country. In a photo that emerged following Limp Bizkit's concert in Krasnodar, Russia, on Sunday (Feb. 16), Borland showed off his fretting hand with two fingers in a splint.

In the same image, the guitarist donned a new stage costume. As Limp Bizkit fans are likely aware, Borland almost always dresses in an outlandish outfit for the band's performances. In the accompanying caption, the musician explained the injury and thanked his band and crew.

"Nailed my first show playing with a recovering broken hand," Borland shared this week. (See the photo toward the bottom of this post.) "I can't express the amount of anxiety I was having leading up to this but three fingers [were] enough to get the job done and Krasnodar was amazing."

He continued, "Thanks to all my brothers in @limpbizkit for believing in me and my amazing support system including @aliejoboxblock and new costuming by my friends @thewisehatter and @adelemildred for bringing it all together. Big love for Russia. Big love for Krasnodar."

Limp Bizkit head back stateside later this year to co-headline Inkcarceration Festival and deliver performances at this summer's Rock Fest, Rebel Rock Festival and the Rock USA festival.