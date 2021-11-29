Buzzy Duo Wet Leg Reveal Two New Songs, Announce 2022 Debut Album
There's quite a bit of good news for Wet Leg fans, as the buzzy up-and-coming duo have revealed two new songs to go along with the announcement that their debut album, a self-titled set, is on its way April 8. Plus, the group has been filling up their concert calendar as well.
The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers burst onto the scene earlier this year with the irreverent and infinitely catchy single "Chaise Longue," then followed it up with the Buffalo 66-referencing track "Wet Dream." Now comes two fresh tracks, with "Too Late Now" garnering most of the notice with a brand new video to accompany it. "Oh No" is the other new arrival, currently hitting the streaming services.
"Too Late Now" lets the low end bass take the lead in setting the base of the song, as the song unfurls. The Fred Rowson-directed video finds the duo and their bandmates as robe-clothed aliens amidst the city streets taking in their new surroundings and generally freaking out the city's denizens.
Teasdale says of "Too Late Now," "It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better."
As for "Oh No," the glammy stomp is the band's take on the 3AM doom scroll. "You know when you're having dinner with someone, and they check their phone, and just... go?" says Teasdale. "It's an 80s sci-fi film distilled into two minutes and 29 seconds."
The two tracks are currently available via streaming platforms here and as physical options at this location.
As for their self-titled debut album, it's now on target for an April 8 release via Domino. The album was mostly recorded in London in April of this year, finishing up just before "Chaise Longue" started making the rounds. "I wanted to write fun songs, I didn't want to indulge sad feelings too much, I wanted to write stuff that's fun to listen to and fun to play,” reveals Teasdale. “But then, the sad seeps through, as well."
"Wet Leg is sad music for party people, and party music for sad people. It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny," she adds. "As a woman, there's so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time."
Look for Wet Leg getting more exposure in the U.S. in the coming months. They'll make their late night U.S. TV debut on Dec. 8 playing Late Night With Seth Meyers. The group also has shows with Chvrches to round out the year, while kicking off 2022 playing dates with IDLES as well as their own gigs. See all the stops below and get ticketing info here.
Wet Leg, "Too Late Now"
Wet Leg, "Oh No"
Wet Leg, Wet Leg Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Being In Love
2. Chaise Longue
3. Angelica
4. I Don’t Wanna Go Out
5. Wet Dream
6. Convincing
7. Loving You
8. Ur Mum
9. Oh No
10. Piece of Shit
11. Supermarket
12. Too Late Now
Wet Leg 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates
Dec. 1 – Rennes, France @ Transmusicales de Rennes
Dec. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge
Dec. 8 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Union Pool
Dec. 8 - New York, N.Y. @ Late Night With Seth Meyers
Dec. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby’s All Right
Dec. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Moroccan Lounge
Dec. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
Dec. 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
Dec. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium *
Dec. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium *
Jan. 16 – London, U.K. @ Brixton Academy ^
Jan. 19 – Gronigen, Netherlands @ Eurosonic
Jan. 20 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
Jan. 28 – Manchester, U.K. @ Yes Pink Room
Jan. 29 – Bristol, U.K. @ The Louisiana
Jan. 30 – Southampton, U.K. @ The Joiners
Feb. 1 – Margate, U.K. @ Elsewhere
Feb. 2 – London, U.K. @ 100 Club
March 3 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
March 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle
March 5 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
March 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
March 8 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bar le Ritz PBD
March 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
March 11 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
March 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ PhilaMOCA
March 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
March 16-18 – Austin, Texas @ SXSW
March 23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellon Cuervo ^
March 25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Wise Hall
March 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ Sunset Tavern
March 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Vitalidad
April 16 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Newcastle University
April 17 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Mash House
April 19 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club
April 20 – Manchester, U.K. @ Gorilla
April 21 – Bristol, U.K. @ Trinity Centre
April 23 – Birmingham, U.K. @ o2 Institute
April 24 – Norwich, U.K. @ Norwich Arts Centre
April 26 – London, U.K. @ Koko
April 27 – Portsmouth, U.K. @ The Wedgewood Rooms
May 28 – Warrington, U.K. @ Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park
* = with CHVRCHES
^ = with IDLES