There's quite a bit of good news for Wet Leg fans, as the buzzy up-and-coming duo have revealed two new songs to go along with the announcement that their debut album, a self-titled set, is on its way April 8. Plus, the group has been filling up their concert calendar as well.

The duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers burst onto the scene earlier this year with the irreverent and infinitely catchy single "Chaise Longue," then followed it up with the Buffalo 66-referencing track "Wet Dream." Now comes two fresh tracks, with "Too Late Now" garnering most of the notice with a brand new video to accompany it. "Oh No" is the other new arrival, currently hitting the streaming services.

"Too Late Now" lets the low end bass take the lead in setting the base of the song, as the song unfurls. The Fred Rowson-directed video finds the duo and their bandmates as robe-clothed aliens amidst the city streets taking in their new surroundings and generally freaking out the city's denizens.

Teasdale says of "Too Late Now," "It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better."

As for "Oh No," the glammy stomp is the band's take on the 3AM doom scroll. "You know when you're having dinner with someone, and they check their phone, and just... go?" says Teasdale. "It's an 80s sci-fi film distilled into two minutes and 29 seconds."

The two tracks are currently available via streaming platforms here and as physical options at this location.

As for their self-titled debut album, it's now on target for an April 8 release via Domino. The album was mostly recorded in London in April of this year, finishing up just before "Chaise Longue" started making the rounds. "I wanted to write fun songs, I didn't want to indulge sad feelings too much, I wanted to write stuff that's fun to listen to and fun to play,” reveals Teasdale. “But then, the sad seeps through, as well."

"Wet Leg is sad music for party people, and party music for sad people. It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny," she adds. "As a woman, there's so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time."

Look for Wet Leg getting more exposure in the U.S. in the coming months. They'll make their late night U.S. TV debut on Dec. 8 playing Late Night With Seth Meyers. The group also has shows with Chvrches to round out the year, while kicking off 2022 playing dates with IDLES as well as their own gigs. See all the stops below and get ticketing info here.

Wet Leg, "Too Late Now"

Wet Leg, "Oh No"

Wet Leg, Wet Leg Album Artwork + Track Listing

Domino

1. Being In Love

2. Chaise Longue

3. Angelica

4. I Don’t Wanna Go Out

5. Wet Dream

6. Convincing

7. Loving You

8. Ur Mum

9. Oh No

10. Piece of Shit

11. Supermarket

12. Too Late Now

Wet Leg 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates

Dec. 1 – Rennes, France @ Transmusicales de Rennes

Dec. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

Dec. 8 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Union Pool

Dec. 8 - New York, N.Y. @ Late Night With Seth Meyers

Dec. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby’s All Right

Dec. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Moroccan Lounge

Dec. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

Dec. 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

Dec. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium *

Dec. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium *

Jan. 16 – London, U.K. @ Brixton Academy ^

Jan. 19 – Gronigen, Netherlands @ Eurosonic

Jan. 20 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

Jan. 28 – Manchester, U.K. @ Yes Pink Room

Jan. 29 – Bristol, U.K. @ The Louisiana

Jan. 30 – Southampton, U.K. @ The Joiners

Feb. 1 – Margate, U.K. @ Elsewhere

Feb. 2 – London, U.K. @ 100 Club

March 3 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

March 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle

March 5 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

March 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

March 8 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bar le Ritz PBD

March 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 11 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

March 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ PhilaMOCA

March 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

March 16-18 – Austin, Texas @ SXSW

March 23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellon Cuervo ^

March 25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Wise Hall

March 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ Sunset Tavern

March 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Vitalidad

April 16 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Newcastle University

April 17 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Mash House

April 19 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club

April 20 – Manchester, U.K. @ Gorilla

April 21 – Bristol, U.K. @ Trinity Centre

April 23 – Birmingham, U.K. @ o2 Institute

April 24 – Norwich, U.K. @ Norwich Arts Centre

April 26 – London, U.K. @ Koko

April 27 – Portsmouth, U.K. @ The Wedgewood Rooms

May 28 – Warrington, U.K. @ Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park

* = with CHVRCHES

^ = with IDLES