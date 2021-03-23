What Evanescence’s Amy Lee Loves About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has a lot of support in the rock community, with Evanescence's Amy Lee being the latest to share her love of what the alt-pop musician has been doing musically and revealing that she sees a bit of herself in Eilish's work.

While speaking with Consequence of Sound about Evanescence's new album, The Bitter Truth, Lee shared that she found some inspiration in Eilish's music.

"I listen to all kinds of music. If I’m being completely honest, I don’t listen to rock, mostly. It’s not that I don’t like it. Of course I do. I really love the new Bring Me the Horizon album a lot. That’s my favorite new rock album in a good while. But, my tastes are all over the place," Lee began.

She went on to add, "I really do love good pop — like good, dark pop. So, with Billie Eilish, even more than her style, which is very dark, what I really love about her is just her authenticity. She’s just being completely herself. I see a lot of things in her that remind me of myself, especially when I was younger."

Lee continued, "I get inspired by all kinds of things, even if it’s just in the way that somebody arranged the songs. Like, 'Oh, they didn’t end on the chorus. Why don’t we do something like that?'"

Evanescence's new album, The Bitter Truth, finds the group returning to a more rock vibe after exploring an orchestral approach reimagining Evanescence songs on their previous Synthesis album. The Bitter Truth arrives on Friday (March 26) and you can pre-order the set here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).