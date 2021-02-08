Sheffield, England's metalcore heroes While She Sleeps dropped a new song, "Sleeps Society," before the end of 2020, foreshadowing more music in the coming year. Now, they've released a music video for the new track "You Are All You Need" and have unveiled the details behind their fifth record, Sleeps Society.

"You Are All You Need" is more proof that While She Sleeps are defining the current era of metalcore, infusing their melody-bent jagged riffs with textured keyboard parts that all work in counterpoint harmony like the rotating gears of a finely-tuned watch.

"We somehow managed to inject enough personal inspiration from each member for it to completely embody 'the Sleeps sound' with ease," commented guitarist Sean Long.

"We are always trying to express a certain kind of emotion or internal insight and sometimes you really hit the nail on the head, expressing it how you imagined, and other times you miss it completely," he continued.

Long further enthused, "Well, this time we hit it dead on, with no room for speculation. The song says it how it is and reminds us to stop looking outwards for approval and validation. The video is a color explosion from start to finish and, with the current state of this dull, bleak world, we think it's going to be the color everyone needs to illuminate their spirits, even if it's only for three minutes."

Read the lyrics to "You Are All You Need" below, and continue down the page to watch the music video for the fiery new track.

Sleeps Society follow's 2019's So What? and will be released on April 16 through Sleeps Brothers/Spinefarm Records. Pre-order your copy here and view the album details below the music video further down the page.

While She Sleeps, "You Are All You Need" Lyrics

Brain damage, deterioration, this hurt won't speak for me

Divided in disbelief, the hairline fractures split beneath

We all deserve to suffocate

Can anybody hear me? I'd rather be underrated, the minor not the major

I don't need liberation, a higher state of being

I'd rather be hated, cursed instead of sacred

We're gonna set the record straight, no hidden fucking meaning So far so bad and it's only getting worse

There ain't no distance between hell and earth

We all deserve to suffocate

But the world still turns I'd rather be underrated, the minor not the major

I don't need liberation, a higher state of being

I'd rather be hated, cursed instead of sacred

We're gonna set the record straight, no hidden fucking meaning When the sun burns out will it all be worth it?

Will the stars fall down into you? Substitute this feeling with something I don't need

I'd rather suffer than believe and not feel

If only we could choose the reasons we refuse to sleep

Find the proof that you are all you need I'm trying to get through to you but the route won't take me

Just loops back to feed the wounds that define our actions, underhand them

Fake the news and betray our minds of understanding

When will we refuse?

I'm trying to get

Out

(I'm trying to get out) When the sun burns out will it all be worth it?

Will the stars fall down into you?

No one knows

While She Sleeps, "You Are All You Need" Music Video

While She Sleeps, Sleeps Society Album Art + Track Listing

Sleeps Brothers/Spinefarm Records

01. "ENLIGHTENMENT(?)"

02. "YOU ARE ALL YOU NEED"

03. "SYSTEMATIC"

04. "NERVOUS" (Feat. Simon Neil)

05. "PYAI"

06. "KNOW YOUR WORTH (SOMEBODY)"

07. "NO DEFEAT FOR THE BRAVE" (FEAT. Deryck Whibley)

08. "DIVISION STREET"

09. "SLEEPS SOCIETY"

10. "CALL OF THE VOID" (Feat. Sleeps Society)

11. "DN3 3HT"