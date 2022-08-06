Whitesnake have bowed out of their summer 2022 North American tour with Scorpions due to bandleader David Coverdale's ongoing health issues. The English hard rockers' farewell trek had already missed several dates due to illness.

Scorpions and Thundermother will still play the shows this summer, which kick off Aug. 21 in Toronto and continue across the U.S. into fall. See the dates below.

Whitesnake's cancellation came Friday (Aug. 5) after the band's guitarist Reb Beach missed several gigs with the group when he was under the weather in June.

Coverdale said in a statement on Whitesnake's website, "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their U.S. and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform."

He added, "This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well. While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, The Scorpions Every Success!!!"

Coverdale followed with a personal note on Instagram:

Loudwire wishes Coverdale the best in his recovery. Get Scorpions concert tickets here.

Scorpions + Thundermother Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 24 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

Aug. 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center

Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 1 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 5 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Casino

Sept. 7 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 9 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino

Sept. 12 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Arena

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 7 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 15 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Coliseum

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay