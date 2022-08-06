Whitesnake Drop Off Summer Tour With Scorpions Due to David Coverdale’s Health
Whitesnake have bowed out of their summer 2022 North American tour with Scorpions due to bandleader David Coverdale's ongoing health issues. The English hard rockers' farewell trek had already missed several dates due to illness.
Scorpions and Thundermother will still play the shows this summer, which kick off Aug. 21 in Toronto and continue across the U.S. into fall. See the dates below.
Whitesnake's cancellation came Friday (Aug. 5) after the band's guitarist Reb Beach missed several gigs with the group when he was under the weather in June.
Coverdale said in a statement on Whitesnake's website, "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their U.S. and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform."
He added, "This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well. While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, The Scorpions Every Success!!!"
Coverdale followed with a personal note on Instagram:
Loudwire wishes Coverdale the best in his recovery. Get Scorpions concert tickets here.
Scorpions + Thundermother Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 24 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron
Aug. 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center
Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 1 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 5 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Casino
Sept. 7 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 9 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino
Sept. 12 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Arena
Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum
Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 7 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 15 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Coliseum
Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay