Who Are Arcus, the New Mystery Band Claiming Sleep Token Lineage?

Who are Arcus, the new nine-piece mystery band that claim to have ties to Sleep Token?

Who Are Arcus?

On Sept. 18, a new mystery group shared a video on YouTube titled "Introducing: Arcus." Text appears throughout the clip that reads, "From the co-creator of Sleep Token comes a chance to bear witness. Have you seen them?" The word "witness" flashes three more times before Arcus' apparent band logo appears toward the end.

The video is seemingly inspired by horror and features figures in masks, a cave-type dwelling and a church. The end calls for viewers to "Join the assembly" with a link to visit the website whatisarcus.com.

Introducing: Arcus

They've since uploaded two music videos to the channel, one for a song called "Death" and another for "Rebirth." The music in the former song is atmospheric and driven by a pop beat while the latter is accentuated by metal riffs. Both tracks feature a male and female vocalist.

"Once, humans used music to tell stories of Gods. Now, Gods use music to tell stories about us," Arcus said when previewing "Death" on social media, shedding light on the group's conceptual nature.

The band's members are listed in YouTube descriptions for the two songs. In total, there's nine musicians in Arcus, only four of which have aliases (Soma Leith, Obsidian, Istarion, Eupheryx). Meanwhile the rest are left a mystery, denoted by three question marks near their respective roles in the band.

However, the aliases of three members were listed when "Death" dropped and a fourth was revealed when the video for "Rebirth" followed. It seems likely we'll learn more about these mystery members when more new music is released, though that's still speculation.

Soma Leith - Vocals

??? - Guitars

??? - Keys / Synths

Obsidian - Vocals

??? - Drums

Istarion - Guitar / Vocals

Eupheryx - Vocals

??? - Guitars

??? - Bass

What's on the Arcus Website?

The front page of the band's website is dark with a glowing logo and font in the middle that reads, "Arcus Awakens," with a button to enter underneath. From there, a virtual room appears featuring a desk, some file cabinets, an evidence board of sorts, a staticky television and some other objects.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' of Masked Rock + Metal Bands

Some of the items in the room are interactive: a stack of journal entries on the desk and some printed copies of evidence scattered throughout the room on the walls and in a drawer. The papers don't appear to make much sense together, with each mentioning different purposes and countries of origin.

A piece of coal and a glass container can be dragged and dropped around the room but return to their original location until they're put in the correct spot, which is atop a few scale-looking objects on the right side of the room.

Three of the four scales can also be clicked on, revealing the names Obsidian, Eupheryx and Soma Leith and a sort of poem on each one.

We'll see if anyone can piece together some significance.

See a screenshot of the room below.

https://www.whatisarcus.com/ arcus website

Who Is Working With Arcus on Their Music?

The credits for Arcus' two songs on Spotify list The Arcus Collective as the lyricist, composer and producer. Diego Fernandez was also listed as a producer.

What Have Sleep Token Said About Arcus?

Sleep Token shared a statement on their social media on Oct. 18 addressing an artist that allegedly claimed to be associated with them. Though they didn't name who the statement was directed toward, it was posted around the same time that Arcus started sharing content on their YouTube channel.

Sleep Token's message read:

A word, for the sake of clarity. Sleep Token has no affiliation with any outside musical project that invokes this name, nor with anyone who uses it to promote one. Such claims are not made with our blessing and are not endorsed by Sleep Token. What is ours is here and here alone.

Instagram - @sleep_token sleep token instagram story

At this time, it's unknown where Arcus originated or what they're planning. Stay tuned as we uncover more about the latest masked mystery group.

As of right now, they appear to be taking a similar approach to President, who went viral in 2025 after sharing a few videos on YouTube and eventually landed a spot on the Download Festival lineup a few months later, sparsely giving interviews.

See a gallery of rockers from masked bands with and without their masks in the gallery below.