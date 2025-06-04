The 7 Wildest Catfish Scandals in Rock + Metal

In light of recent news, let's take a look at some of the wildest catfish scandals in rock and metal.

Fortinet defines catfishing as the act of taking "information and images, typically from other people, and uses them to create a new identity for themselves." There are a variety of reasons people partake in catfishing, whether it's for companionship, financial gain or other purposes.

Catfishing has been around for a long time, but it seems to have gotten a lot worse in recent years, especially in rock and metal.

The internet can be a pretty scary place these days. Not only can you access almost anything you want with a single finger tap, but technology is becoming increasingly advanced everyday thanks to tools such as AI.

With AI, people can manipulate information however they please. Want to hear a song recreated with the vocals of a completely different singer? AI can generate deepfake vocals so that it sounds like the person is singing — or saying — pretty much anything.

Many of the catfish stories we've covered in the past involved victims that were vulnerable in some way, whether they were lonely or old or in some other predicament. But now, these advanced tools are even causing the most social-savvy individuals to fall for catfishing scandals.

Fortinet noted some catfishing signs to look out for on their website — small social media following or friends list, never wanting to video call, avoiding meeting in person, inconsistent stories and, of course, asking for money.

Most of these musicians don't need money.

We compiled a list of some of the wildest catfishing scandals that involve people impersonating rock and metal artists. Read through it below.

