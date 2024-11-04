Would you like to win an autographed Daughtry guitar? Well here's your chance as Loudwire Nights is bringing you the opportunity to win this awesome guitar!

This Les Paul would be perfect to strum along on as you check out Daughtry's Shock to the System (Part One) EP. It's one of the musician's most personal records to date, pulling back the curtain on moments of tragedy and willed to fruition by sheer determination.

“This EP in many ways is a documentation of my catharsis – a peek behind the curtain into the healing of my inner self, if you will,” frontman Chris Daughtry explains. “Every day in the studio writing and recording these songs felt like therapy. It wasn't part of some agenda or conscious effort, it just happened in a very organic way. I hope everyone who listens finds comfort in the fact that they are not alone in their struggles and finds the courage the say it out loud.”

So far, the record has given us the standouts "Artificial," "Pieces," "The Reckoning" and Daughtry's powerhouse new song "The Dam."

Speaking with Loudwire Nights recently about his more personal turn on the new album, Daughtry explains, "Even before I lost my daughter and my mom, I just went through this place of feeling like I wasn't saying anything. I felt like I was going through this imposter syndrome...I felt like I needed to cut myself open and really pour out the things that maybe I was not even aware I was going through underneath."

READ MORE: Chris Daughtry + Jacoby Shaddix Open Up About Mental Health

