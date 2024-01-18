Win a Green Day ‘SAVIORS’ Vinyl

We've got a good one for you this week, as Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to win a Green Day vinyl of their new album, SAVIORS as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

We'll be giving away four vinyl copies of Green Day's latest, which has already spawned the hit single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," along with the preview songs "Look Ma, No Brains," "Dilemma" and "One Eyed Bastard." Those are just some of the 15 tracks that populate the band's latest record. And this new album also reunites the band with the producer behind some of their biggest songs, Rob Cavallo, as he makes his return in the studio after last working with the band in 2012.

Green Day have emerged as one of rock's top draws, and the band will be hitting the road in support of their new album this summer. Dates in the U.S. will also features Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas as the group not only celebrates a new album, but also the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. Get your tickets here.

As for the new vinyl, all you have to do is use the entry box below to fill out your contact information. If you are chosen, you'll be contacted about how to receive your vinyl copy of Green Day's SAVIORS. But, you'll want to act now as you only have until Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10AM ET to get your entry form in.

READ MORE: Why Is Emo Popular Again? Billie Joe Armstrong Thinks He Knows

And just this reminder that Green Day are regularly part of the music rotation that you can hear with host Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights. The Loudwire Nights Radio Show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.