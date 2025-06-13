Win Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Scream’ Vinyl Reissue + Get a ‘Back to the Beginning’ Livestream Code

Here's your chance to not only add the new reissue of Ozzy Osbourne's Scream album to your vinyl collection, but also receive a livestream code to view the upcoming Back to the Beginning farewell concert for Ozzy and Black Sabbath featuring some of rock and metal's biggest names. This latest Ozzy-related offering comes courtesy of the Loudwire Nights and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio shows.

The Ozzy Scream reissue arrives just in time to mark the album's 15th anniversary. The original album arrived back in 2010, yielding such standouts as the singles "Let Me Hear You Scream," "Life Won't Wait" and "Let It Die."

Ozzy's 11th studio album was the lone record to feature guitarist Gus G., while he was surrounded by a lineup that also included bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos (though producer Kevin Churko also handled some drumming on the record).

But the Scream vinyl is only part of the package as we're also including streaming codes that will allow you to catch the July 5 Back to the Beginning concert celebrating the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. The farewell performance by both acts will also feature supporting sets from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons as well as a who's who of rock and metal special guests performing in supergroups throughout the day. With the concert sold out, the livestream is the best option to catch this once in a lifetime historic moment.

READ MORE: How You Can Watch Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert

So here's the deal. Loudwire Nights and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights are giving away five grand prizes of the Scream reissue vinyl and the Back to the Beginning livestream codes. Then, in addition, five more people will win access to the Back to the Beginning livestream code only.

Simply use the entry form provided at the bottom of this post and provide your contact details for the chance to be selected from the entries to win the Scream vinyl and Back to the Beginning livestream prize. But you'll want to make sure to act now while you can. This contest ends on Monday, June 23, so fill out your entry now.