Win a Pearl Jam ‘Vs. 30th Anniversary Ten Club Dreamsicle Vinyl + Clear Cassette

It was one of the biggest albums of the '90s, and this year Pearl Jam's Vs. is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To celebrate this special occasion, Loudwire Nights is providing you with the chance to win one of the Ten Club creamsicle vinyl and a clear cassette version of the 30th anniversary release as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

Coming off the band's hugely successful debut Ten, the band quickly squashed any notion of a sophomore slump with their outstanding follow-up Vs. This became their first album to be helmed by longtime producer Brendan O'Brien, and it soared up the charts upon its release. Over 950,000 copies were sold during its first five days, surpassing the sales of the rest of Billboard's Top 10 combined that week. As expected, it debuted at No. 1 and remained there for five weeks.

Among the milestones, the band held the chart record for most albums sold first week for the next five years, while also setting the record for the most first week vinyl sales, a record that would last for the next 20 years.

The album was deep with quality cuts, as "Go," "Daughter," "Animal" and "Dissident" followed in succession as singles, while "Rearviewmirror," "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town," "Glorified G" and "Indifference" have remained fan favorites. In the time since its initial release, more than 10 million units have been sold worldwide, while the album has been certified 7 times platinum in the U.S.

So for this special occasion, we're making sure that one grand prize winner receives a copy of the Ten Club Dreamsicle vinyl version of Vs. as well as a clear cassette version. Meanwhile, two runners-up will receive the standard black double-LP version of Vs.

To win, you have to be entered into the contest, so head below and make sure to fill out the entry box before Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10AM ET in order to have a chance.

READ MORE: Why Did Pearl Jam Change Their Name?

And just this reminder that you can hear Pearl Jam on the Loudwire Nights radio show. You can find it airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.