Win a Tim Montana ‘Savage’ Vinyl Album

Here's your chance to win a vinyl copy of Tim Montana's standout Savage on vinyl! It's the latest Loudwire Nights offering as part of the Loudwire Record Club.

Montana has made the successful transition from country to rock with his Savage album making inroads with the songs "Devil You Know," "Savage," "Die Today" and "Shut Me Out."

"I've burned every pair of cowboy boots I have," Montana told Chuck Armstrong earlier this year on an episode of Loudwire Nights. "It's been so awesome to get accepted by this [rock and roll] community."

"The creative freedom in this genre is so much more than it was over there," Montana told Chuck about the differences between working in country and rock.

READ MORE: Tim Montana Celebrates the Release of 'Savage' Album

"There, you had to write songs about certain things. Over here, it's like you can put a rock album on and it's just so broad. I'm excited for the creative freedom to do this stuff and write the songs I want to write." You can check out more of Montana's Loudwire Nights appearance below.

Listen to Tim Montana's Previous Interviews on Loudwire Nights

For this contest, two winners will walk away with vinyl copies of Montana's Savage album. Just simply use the entry form below to provide your contact details and if you are one of the names selected we'll reach out and contact you. This contest runs through Aug. 5 at 10AM ET, so be sure to get your name in.

And just this reminder that the Loudwire Nights radio show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.