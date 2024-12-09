VOTE: Best 2024 Rock Album – Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ vs. Tim Montana’s ‘Savage’

What was 2024's Best Rock Album - Smashing Pumpkins' Aghori Mhori Mei or Tim Montana's Savage?

Eventually the final bell has to ring and for Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club, this is our last battle of the year. Host Chuck Armstrong is serving up his two favorite rock albums of 2024 and letting you have a say in which was the better record.

For Smashing Pumpkins, it was a banner year. The band received lots of praise for tapping into the vibrance of their early years on the Aghori Mhori Mei album. With tracks such as the driving, pulsing lead single "Sighommi," the gorgeously melancholic "Who Goes There" and the Tool-esque album opener, "Edin," Smashing Pumpkins had fans and critics alike feeling that they had reclaimed the bite, attitude and focus on a stellar album top-to-bottom.

For Tim Montana, 2024 was a true breakthrough. Having spent much of his career honing his country-rock sound, the rock portion of the equation stood up and took notice of his sixth studio album, Savage. The unapologetically honest record shows off his songwriting craft through such standout tracks as "Savage," "Die Today" and "Devil You Know."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle in the 8PM hour of Monday's Loudwire Nights show. He'll make individual arguments for both competitors at 8PM on Tuesday and Wednesday's shows, while you'll be able to rank each album throughout the week. At 8PM on Friday's show, the album with the higher ranking will have music featured in a rock block on the Loudwire Nights show.

