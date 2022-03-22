Wolfgang Van Halen, the Mammoth WVH bandleader who goes by the shortened name Wolf, recently gave his two cents after celebrity socialite Kylie Jenner and her partner, the hip-hop artist Travis Scott, decided against naming their new baby boy Wolf.

The pair had initially named the child Wolf after he was born in February, according to Today. But in an Instagram Story on Monday (March 21), Jenner revealed that the child no longer bears the forename while giving an indication as to why.

"FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN'T WOLF ANYMORE," she wrote to her 320 million Instagram followers, as PopCrush reported. "WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE."

Van Halen had just two words — including one expletive — in response.

"THANK FUCK," he said on Twitter on Monday, retweeting a Billboard article about the baby name change.

It's currently unclear what, if any, new name Jenner and Scott have given to the infant. He's the couple's second child after Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, in 2018.

Jenner is part of the Kardashian family, the prominent entertainment family now frequently enmeshed in the rock world after blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's October 2021 engagement to Jenner's half-sister, fellow celebrity socialite Kourtney Kardashian.

Van Halen, after replacing bassist Michael Anthony in 2006, performed in the hard rock band Van Halen alongside his father, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, until Eddie's death in 2020. Switching to guitar and vocals, Wolf released his debut with the alt-rock outfit Mammoth WVH last year. They are now on tour in North America with the bluesy rockers Dirty Honey.

And Wolf is taking after his dad in another way by designing his own signature guitar. The Mammoth WVH leader recently shared details about the instrument he called the SA-126.