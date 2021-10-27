Wolfgang Van Halen Has Message for Fans After Completing First Mammoth WVH Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen has been such a big part of the 2021 music scene, it's sometimes easy to overlook that the musician was just taking part in the first ever tour for his solo band Mammoth WVH. But that tour has now come to an end, and Wolfgang has plenty of thanks to go around for those who were there and those who made it happen.

"3 months and 45 shows later, the first Mammoth tour is officially complete," writes the guitarist and frontman of Mammoth WVH. "Thanks so much to our incredible crew that helped make everything happen, thanks to my boys Frank, Jon, Garrett & Ronnie for being the best damn band I could dream of, thanks to GN'R for having us out, thanks to Plush killing it opening for us, and most importantly .... thanks to YOU for showing up and making each and every show something I'll never forget. I'm eternally grateful. Looking forward to the future."

After first appearing playing alongside his father and uncle in Van Halen, Wolfgang spent time playing with Mark Tremonti's self-titled band before branching off to work on his first solo effort.

Last November, shortly after the death of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang released the first piece of music from Mammoth WVH, the single "Distance." Having been responsible for the instrumentation and singing on his album, he needed to fill out a band in order to tour. He pulled in Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators guitarist Frank Sidoris, Tremonti drummer Garrett Whitlock, guitarist Jon Jourdan and bassist Ronnie Ficarro to round out the live band. The group made their live debut appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in February. A July 27 show in Lawrence, Kansas would serve as their first official full show tour date.

There were a few hiccups along the way with the band postponing a West Hollywood show over COVID concern and Wolfgang spraining his ankle and having to perform in a boot cast earlier this month, but overall the first tour was a success, and even included Wolfgang taking the stage with Guns N' Roses to perform "Paradise City."

With the first tour leg done, Mammoth WVH will pack their bags and gear and hit the road again, with European dates already booked for 2022. Stay up to date with their touring here.