Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Perform Their First Live Show

Mammoth WVH mounted their first official live concert to great success on Wednesday (July 27), the Wolfgang Van Halen-led rock band performing their premiere gig in Lawrence, Kan., at the Midwestern college town's signature small music venue, The Bottleneck.

The show — the first in a series of planned Mammoth WVH concerts through the end of 2021 in support of the act's self-titled debut album that emerged last month — sported a setlist comprised of songs almost entirely from that effort, as UCR reported. After the fact, several concertgoers shared their experiences from the event, which was announced by the club as a last-minute surprise just the day before.

Near the bottom of this post, see some fan-captured videos and photos of the gig, along with the setlist.

"Show number 1 is officially in the books," Van Halen subsequently reported to Twitter. "Thanks so much for coming out and sharing this special night with us, folks. I won't forget it."

It was a sell-out concert, despite its surprise nature. On top of that, two songs not found among Mammoth WVH's U.S. tracklist were performed — the Japanese version's exclusive bonus track, "Talk and Walk," and the previously unreleased "As Long as You're Not You."

Mammoth WVH's June arrival was preceded by the release of multiple songs from the album, including "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Feel" and "Mammoth." The act made its TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February; they'll support Guns N' Roses on tour this summer.

As for Mammoth WVH's alternative sound and its deviation from the hard rock styles of his former band Van Halen alongside his late father, Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang recently told People, "I think that's what he wanted most. I think it'd be really boring if I was just a carbon copy of him."

Mammoth WVH, "Don't Back Down" - Live at The Bottleneck (July 27, 2021)

Mammoth WVH, "Think It Over" - Live at The Bottleneck (July 27, 2021)

Mammoth WVH Setlist - July 27, 2021

"Don't Back Down"

"You'll Be the One"

"Mammoth"

"Mr. Ed"

"Resolve"

"Think It Over"

"You're to Blame"

"The Big Picture"

"Circles"

"Stone"

Encore:

"Distance"

"Epiphany"