Wolves in the Throne Room Book 2022 Tour With Full of Hell + Uada
Wolves in the Throne Room, who just released their new album, Primordial Arcana, have announced a headlining North American winter tour. Joining the black metal mainstays on the 2022 run will be grind/noise act Full of Hell and melodic black metal group Uada.
The 25-date trek begins on Jan. 11 in Wolves in the Throne Room's home state of Washington and, after criss-crossing the U.S. and parts of Canada, wraps up in Uada's home base of Portland, Oregon exactly one month later on Feb. 11.
The full list of stops can be seen below and tickets for the tour will go on sale on Sept. 24 at 10AM local time. Check Wolves in the Throne Room's website for more ticketing details once they become available.
Full of Hell, Relapse Records labelmates with Wolves in the Throne Room, are set to release Garden of Burning Apparitions, their fifth full length, on Oct. 1. Uada, meanwhile, will be supporting 2020's Djinn, their third record.
Wolves in the Throne Room, Full of Hell + Uada 2022 North American Tour Dates
Jan. 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile
Jan. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw
Jan. 14 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room
Jan. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
Jan. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
Jan. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Jan. 19 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Jan. 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Café
Jan. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro
Jan. 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
Jan. 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth
Jan. 25 — Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount
Jan. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair
Jan. 27 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Jan. 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
Jan. 29 — Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat
Jan. 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos' Southend
Feb. 01 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Feb. 02 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Feb. 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Feb. 05 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Feb. 07 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Feb. 08 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent
Feb. 09 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater
Feb. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
