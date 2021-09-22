Wolves in the Throne Room Book 2022 Tour With Full of Hell + Uada

Wolves in the Throne Room, who just released their new album, Primordial Arcana, have announced a headlining North American winter tour. Joining the black metal mainstays on the 2022 run will be grind/noise act Full of Hell and melodic black metal group Uada.

The 25-date trek begins on Jan. 11 in Wolves in the Throne Room's home state of Washington and, after criss-crossing the U.S. and parts of Canada, wraps up in Uada's home base of Portland, Oregon exactly one month later on Feb. 11.

The full list of stops can be seen below and tickets for the tour will go on sale on Sept. 24 at 10AM local time. Check Wolves in the Throne Room's website for more ticketing details once they become available.

Full of Hell, Relapse Records labelmates with Wolves in the Throne Room, are set to release Garden of Burning Apparitions, their fifth full length, on Oct. 1. Uada, meanwhile, will be supporting 2020's Djinn, their third record.

Wolves in the Throne Room, Full of Hell + Uada 2022 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile

Jan. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

Jan. 14 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room

Jan. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

Jan. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Jan. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Jan. 19 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Jan. 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Café

Jan. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro

Jan. 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Jan. 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth

Jan. 25 — Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount

Jan. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

Jan. 27 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Jan. 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

Jan. 29 — Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat

Jan. 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos' Southend

Feb. 01 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 02 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Feb. 05 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Feb. 07 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Feb. 08 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

Feb. 09 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater

Feb. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater