Washington-based black metal group Wolves in the Throne Room are set to release their seventh album, Primordial Arcana, on Aug. 20 and have just debuted a music video for the opening track, "Mountain Magick."

This is the first new record from the band since 2017's Thrice Woven, which marked a return to their black metal foundation after branching out with a one-off ambient record, Celestite, three years prior.

On "Mountain Magick," Wolves in the Throne Room tread down a similar path as before, but weave in the cinematic elements of Celestite in a more cohesive way. Without even eclipsing the six-minute mark, the cascadian black metal band has pulled of a remarkably epic album opener, one that navigates several peaks and valleys, much like the landscape they traverse in the woodsy music video.

"'Mountain Magick' was shot in the northern reaches of the Olympic Mountains and the ancient forests that shroud the foothills. We wrote the story, created the costumes, shot the footage and did the editing ourselves, so it is a true product of our hearts and souls. Creating our own videos has been a long standing dream and now It’s very exciting to bring these visions into the cinematic realm," offered the band.

Watch the video toward the bottom of the page where you will also find the artwork and track listing for the new record.

Primordial Arcana was done entirely in-house by Wolves of the Throne Room, who recorded, produced and mixed the record at their own Owl Lodge Studios in Washington. The album will be released through Relapse Records in North America and Century Media in Europe with a variety of formats and limited editions available through the Relapse store and Wolves in the Throne Room store.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Wolves in the Throne Room, "Moutain Magick" Lyrics

Enthroned in our ancient mountain halls

Incantations in the night

Take refuge within our walls Travel past the borders of men

Drink the rain

Pass the gates

Of our shadow moon kingdom Gaze upon our altars

Deep under the earth

Where sun has never shown

Throne of soil, crown of stone Eternal sleep with the earth

Primordial grave

Chamber of darkness

Hair turns to mycelium

Blood to sap

Flesh to ore Bone to quartz

Eyes to gold

Wolves in the Throne Room, "Mountain Magick" Music Video

Wolves in the Throne Room, Primordial Arcana Album Art + Track Listing

Relapse Records

01. "Mountain Magick"

02. "Spirit of Lightning"

03. "Through Eternal Fields"

04. "Primal Cham (Gift of Fire)"

05. "Underworld Aurora"

06. "Masters of Rain and Storm"

07. "Eostre"

08. "Skyclad Passage" (Bonus Track)