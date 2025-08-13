Here are some of the worst examples of band merch that is currently being sold on Temu.

Look, we get it. It can be ridiculously expensive to go to a concert these days.

Being able to afford a concert shirt on top of the ticket, the ticket fees, parking, gas, food and everything else required just for a night out can seem like a luxury. And it doesn't seem to be getting any better either.

At the same time, buying knockoff merch from someone online who has no connection to the band isn't the way to go either. Somebody's likely getting ripped off, and it's going to be either you or the band. Possibly both.

Online retailers such as China-based Temu are full of poorly done merch for bands like Slipknot, Black Sabbath and KISS.

It's fairly common to search the site and be given a collection of shirts that contain misspellings, blurry images or AI-generated junk that looks nothing like your favorite band's logo.

From lame Ozzy Christmas shirts to Kid Rock apparel meant for grandmas, here is some of the absolute worst rock and metal band merch we found on Temu.

31 Awful Pieces of Rock and Metal Merch You Can Get on Temu From AI-generated mishaps to flat-out knockoffs of tour merch, here is some of the worst available on Temu. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll