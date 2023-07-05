Longtime Wovenhand Drummer Ordy Garrison Has Died
Longtime Wovenhand drummer Ordy Garrison has died, according to a statement on the band's social media.
The band confirmed that Garrison died from a heart attack on the morning of July 4. Read the statement below.
With hearts as heavy as the earth
We regret to inform that Ordy Garrison
passed away of a heart attack this morning July 4 2023
There are no words to describe the pain
He was the light of my life
The beating of my heart
My best friend and companion
My world
He leaves behind his beloved wife Kate
And his beloved son Carlos
We love you both fiercely
We are heartbroken eternal
These are words
But there are no words
We love you Ordy
without end
4 ponies smiling bear
David Eugene Edwards, who'd previously played in 16 Horsepower, formed Wovenhand in Denver, Colo. in 2001. Though it was originally meant to be a solo project, Garrison eventually joined on drums, first appearing on the band's sophomore release, 2004's Consider the Birds. He toured with the group for over 20 years during his career, and at one point was considered the only other "core" member of the band beside Edwards.
"Basically the core of the band is Ordy and myself. A lot of the time we will just do tours which are the two of us. Sometimes touring will involve three people," the frontman said in a 2008 interview.
See some other tribute posts to Garrison below. Loudwire sends our condolences to the rocker's loved ones and fans. Rest in peace.