Longtime Wovenhand drummer Ordy Garrison has died, according to a statement on the band's social media.

The band confirmed that Garrison died from a heart attack on the morning of July 4. Read the statement below.

With hearts as heavy as the earth

We regret to inform that Ordy Garrison

passed away of a heart attack this morning July 4 2023

There are no words to describe the pain

He was the light of my life

The beating of my heart

My best friend and companion

My world

He leaves behind his beloved wife Kate

And his beloved son Carlos

We love you both fiercely

We are heartbroken eternal

These are words

But there are no words

We love you Ordy

without end

4 ponies smiling bear

David Eugene Edwards, who'd previously played in 16 Horsepower, formed Wovenhand in Denver, Colo. in 2001. Though it was originally meant to be a solo project, Garrison eventually joined on drums, first appearing on the band's sophomore release, 2004's Consider the Birds. He toured with the group for over 20 years during his career, and at one point was considered the only other "core" member of the band beside Edwards.

"Basically the core of the band is Ordy and myself. A lot of the time we will just do tours which are the two of us. Sometimes touring will involve three people," the frontman said in a 2008 interview.

See some other tribute posts to Garrison below. Loudwire sends our condolences to the rocker's loved ones and fans. Rest in peace.