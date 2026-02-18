On Tuesday (Feb. 17), Lukas Rossi and Sal Costa joined Loudwire Nights to dive into their latest band, Wrecking Room.

"Years ago, Lukas was on Rock Star Supernova and I'm a little bit younger than Lukas, so I remember watching him on the show," Costa recalled to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"My mom actually told me about this just like a week ago, she's like, 'I remember watching the show with you and you were just like, I've got to make music with that guy someday.' And here we are almost, I don't know, like 20 years later and we're in a band together."

When Costa shared that memory, Rossi was clearly moved by it and shared what it meant to him to know Wrecking Room's history started two decades ago.

"I'm a big believer in God and stuff like that," Rossi shared.

"That doesn't happen to everybody. Even when you're looking for it — mostly when you're looking for it — [that] doesn't happen. So I just thank God that happened because I was in the same transitional journey from Rock Star Supernova to being a producer."

Rossi admitted that being a producer can get a little boring and after working on his own music for so long, he starting feeling like he was missing something.

"I wasn't feeling that camaraderie of fellow band members who have that same drive," he said.

"If you're hungry, you're going to eat. If you're not, you can get a laptop and call yourself a producer all day and hope for the best with your TikTok followers, but when you actually go to a live show and you've got to perform, it's a really different story, man."

Costa felt similarly as he was heading toward the creation of Wrecking Room.

"After My Darkest Days, I was doing a lot of solo stuff on my own," he said.

"It's just been awesome to have my really good friends all in a band together and watching it from its incarnation ... It's pretty cool. It's awesome."

Why they're proud of their new music: "We've just been making music that we want to make, that we enjoy listening to. When I was in other bands like My Darkest Days, it was such a commercial thing right from the start. There were so many people involved beyond the band that it's just really hard to almost have your voice as an artist when that happens. This is cool, it's just us in the studio doing whatever we want to do."

Why "Wrecking Room" is a good snapshot of the other songs the band is working on: "A lot of the record is very heavy. Not like overblown heavy, like screaming stuff, but it goes places that...I guess the era that we enjoyed so much, like the '90s, beginning the 2000s, that stuff that's just fell by the wayside that you don't hear anymore ... I will say, we have way bigger songs than this song. I wouldn't even say this is a contender for what I think could be our biggest song."

What the future looks like for Wrecking Room's first full-length album: "There's a side of me that would love to put out an album right away, because then we would have a reason to tour because we'd have enough music for people to get into. But then I'm like, there's something cool about building this over the next year and by the end of the year, having like 12 songs out and giving some people a reason to want to see us at that point. So, we're kind of in that debate right now."

Lukas Rossi and Sal Costa joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 17