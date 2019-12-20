A few days ago, we reported that Yellowcard are still suing rapper Juice Wrld, who just passed away last week at the age of 21. A representative on behalf of the ex-band has since provided a statement to Fox News, stating that they are "torn" and aren't asking a certain amount, contrary to accounts that they're seeking $15 million in damages.

"It has been falsely reported that Yellowcard is demanding a specific amount of damages," the rep said. "They are simply seeking what the law allows, and what parties in their position have sought in similar cases, which at this point is not determined."

"My clients are certainly torn about proceeding, and understand the optics involved," they continued. "But it is important to remember that this lawsuit was filed before this tragic event, and was filed because all of the defendants (and there are 2 other writers and several music publishers and record labels), profited off of what we believe was clear copying and infringement of Yellowcard’s work."

The lawsuit initially surfaced back in October when Yellowcard decided to take action against Juice Wrld over his 2018 song "Lucid Dreams," which they claimed was copyright infringement upon their 2006 track "Holy Wood Died."

Juice Wrld died after suffering a seizure at a Chicago airport on Dec. 8. The rapper was a fan of rock music, particularly bands like Escape the Fate and Black Veil Brides, and also previously worked with Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie.