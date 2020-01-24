YouTube Predicting Tool to Win Best Rock Song 2020 Grammy

Is there any correlation between YouTube views and award show success? We'll find out this weekend, with the 62nd annual Grammy Awards takes place in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, YouTube have predicted the winners in a number of top categories.

Of most interest to fans of heavier rock music is the fact that they have projected Tool as the victor in the Best Rock Song category, where the group is nominated for the title track of the Fear Inoculum album.

According to a press release, YouTube are basing their predictions off of global YouTube views of both songs and artists over the period of Oct. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.

Tool's "Fear Inoculum" had over 19.6 million views for the song as of press time. Other nominees in the Best Rock Song category include The 1975's "Give Yourself a Try," Vampire Weekend's "Harmony Hall," Brittany Howard's "History Repeats" and Gary Clark Jr.'s "This Land."

The only other rock category projected was Best Rock Performance where Gary Clark Jr.'s "This Land" was the selection. At press time, the video for the track had in excess of 3.3 million views on YouTube. Other nominees in the category include Bones UK's "Pretty Waste," Brittany Howard's "History Repeats," Karen O. and Danger Mouse's "Woman" and Rival Sons' "Too Bad."

Will the predictions prove out? You'll have to find out this Sunday (Jan. 26) as the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be handed out at the Staples Center and Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And stay tuned to Loudwire on Sunday for our Grammy coverage.