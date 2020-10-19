Rage Against the Machine vocalist Zack de la Rocha and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme joined Run the Jewels for a special performance over the weekend, helping the rap duo perform their newest album in full.

The gig was filmed in conjunction with Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s, and encouraged fans to vote in the 2020 election. Killer Mike and El-P performed the 45-minute special flawlessly, with incredible camera work, lighting and graphics appearing behind them. Watch the full concert below.

Zack de la Rocha joined Pharrell Williams via video to rap his verse on “JU$T,” delivering his politically charged lyrics from a screen behind Run the Jewels. As for Josh Homme, he was joined by Mavis Staples to perform his signature guitar work from “Pulling the Pin.”

Eric Andre served as master of ceremonies for the Adult Swim stream, which can now be watched in full on HBO Max and YouTube. Run the Jewels teamed with Ben & Jerry’s Pledge to Vote campaign, which aims to register voters in time for the Nov. 3 election.

“Pledge to vote this November by texting RTJ2020 to 40649 or go to action.benjerry.com/RTJ2020,” a description on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel reads. “Plot. Plan. Strategize. Organize. Mobilize.”

Adult Swim x Ben & Jerry’s Present Holy Calamavote | A Special Performance by Run The Jewels