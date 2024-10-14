Zakk Wylde Bows Out of Remaining ‘Experience Hendrix’ Dates, Statement Issued

Zakk Wylde has revealed that he'll be bowing out of the remaining shows on the 2024 Experience Hendrix tour. Wylde, who has frequented the tribute tour lineup over the years, has run into a scheduling conflict and instead will be spending his time preparing for his appearance at Ozzy Osbourne's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

What Was Said About Zakk Wylde's Exit From the Experience Hendrix Tour

The statement announcing Wylde's absence from the remaining shows reads as follows:

Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts, Zakk Wylde will be unable to perform at the remaining dates of the Experience Hendrix tour. This is due to his inclusion in the upcoming performance honoring Ozzy Osbourne’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The affected tour dates are as follows: October 15th - October 19th. We apologize to fans for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Zakk takes part in this momentous occasion. All other scheduled performances on the Experience Hendrix tour will continue as planned.

Who Else Is on This Year's Experience Hendrix Tour?

While Wylde is understandably a big draw, he's not the only guitar great paying tribute to the legendary Jimi Hendrix. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Johnson, Samantha Fish, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Taj Mahal and Noah Hunt are among the participants in this year's run.

There are five shows left on the run including a Nashville performance tomorrow night (Oct. 15) and dates in Georgia and Florida to finish out the run. Tickets are available through the Experience Hendrix website.

Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction

Wylde, a longtime guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne who has maintained a close relationship with the Osbourne family, is one of several notable name performers taking part in Ozzy's Rock Hall induction.

READ MORE: Zakk Wylde Tells His Funniest Ozzy Osbourne Stories

It was previously revealed that in addition to Wylde, Billy Idol, Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Maynard James Keenan, Robert Trujillo, Steve Stevens, producer Andrew Watt, country star Jelly Roll and Tenacious D singer/actor Jack Black would be among those taking part in honoring the Prince of Darkness for his Rock Hall induction.

The ceremony will take place Oct. 19 at Clevealnd's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest are the other inductees.

The event will stream live on Disney+ at 7PM ET and will be available to stream on-demand afterward. Highlights from the event will be broadcast during a TV special titled 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which airs on Jan. 1 on ABC.