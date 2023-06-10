Zakk Wylde has shown off a new guitar he's playing with Pantera, which is designed to pay tribute to Dimebag Darrell's iconic "Dean From Hell" — the one painted blue with lightning bolts scattered across the body.

Last year, Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante were tabbed to join the Pantera lineup alongside vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown as they celebrate the band's legacy with a world tour, bringing the band to the masses for the first time since 2001.

The performances alone have been a great tribute to the legacy of the late Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and Wylde ups the ante with a new Wylde Audio Warhammer guitar inspired by his close friend.

On Instagram, Wylde shared a photo and video of the tribute axe, which even features a silhouette of Dime on the back of the headstock. Guitar World notes that the length of the serial number appears to indicate that it's likely that this guitar is part of a larger plan to roll it out as a production-line instrument that will be available for purchase.

"You’re extremely unlikely to see a serial with that many digits on a custom-built guitar," the expert outlet states in their own report on the tribute guitar.

Pantera are currently on tour in Europe and will head to North America later this year, opening for Metallica. View all their upcoming dates at their website and get tickets here.