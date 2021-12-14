Zero 9:36 to Headline the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Who's next for 2022? For years, Monster Energy has been providing you with some of the best young talent on the verge of their breakout success with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, and for 2022, they've got Zero 9:36 headlining a run that will showcase the acts you need to know.

With his fiery flow and anthemic hooks, Zero 9:36 enjoyed a big year in the rock world and he'll keep the momentum going into 2022 by kicking off the year headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak trek. The news comes on the heels of Zero 9:36 just releasing his defiant rap-rock anthem "I'm Not."

"The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has hosted amazing talent,” said Zero 9:36. “I'm honored to partner with them on my first headline tour and to be included in that legacy. I can't wait for everyone to see our show. Come say what's up."

The 2022 edition of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will kick off March 2 in Cincinnati, heading east and crossing back through the country to hit the West Coast before winding back around and wrapping in Nashville on April 15. Fame on Fire and GARZI will provide support. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Zero 9:36 will be available for pre-sale on Dec. 15, with sale to the general public kicking off Dece. 16 at 10AM local time. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information. And stay up to date with Zero 9:36 via his website and Instagram accounts.

Zero 9:36 Announces the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Zero 9:36 Headlines the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

March 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Top Cats

March 4 – Washington D.C @ Union Stage

March 5 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

March 6 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

March 8 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Upstairs

March 9 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

March 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Loving Touch

March 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

March 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

March 18 – Burnsville, Minn. @ The Garage

March 19 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres

March 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

March 21 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

March 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar

March 25 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

March 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Beehive

March 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Vera Project

March 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Brick + Mortar

March 31 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Midtown

April 1 – Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

April 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Moroccan Lounge

April 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

April 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar

April 9 – Houston, Texas @ Studio @ Warehouse Live

April 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

April 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Orpheum

April 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

April 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ High Watt

Monster Energy