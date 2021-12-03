Zero 9:36 Serves Up Defiant New Song ‘I’m Not’

Zero 9:36 already has one of the year's biggest songs with "Adrenaline" and recently hooked up with We Came as Romans on "Daggers." Now we see if the rising star can keep the momentum going with his brand new single "I'm Not."

The song is a banger with Zero 9:36's nimble lyrical flow playing out over tribal drums and a wall of guitars and electronic backing. The song serves as a defiant statement with the vocalist comfortably unapologetic in his motives. Take a listen to the song in full below and if you like what you hear, the song is now available via streaming platforms here.

Zero 9:36, "I'm Not"

ATCO Records

Even though Zero 9:36 issued the If You Don't Save Yourself EP earlier this year, "I'm Not" is not part of that collection and is currently a stand-alone single.

The musician is currently closing out the year on tour, serving as support for Neck Deep on their North American run. The remaining dates can be viewed below and you can get ticketing info here.

Zero 9:36 Supporting Neck Deep 2021 Tour Dates

Dec. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Dec. 3 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Dec. 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Dec. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 7 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Dec. 8 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Dec. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Dec. 11 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium